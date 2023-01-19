Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.71 ($9.47) and last traded at €8.62 ($9.37). Approximately 368,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.47 ($9.21).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.61) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.54 and its 200-day moving average is €7.99.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
