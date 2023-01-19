Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $285.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

ENPH stock opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

