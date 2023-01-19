Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

ETR:1COV opened at €42.05 ($45.71) on Monday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a 12-month high of €58.00 ($63.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.10.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

