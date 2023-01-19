Dero Price Hits $4.55 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Dero has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and $69,506.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00021641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,040.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00399283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00777176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00098023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00576185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00203906 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,215,544 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.