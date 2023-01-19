Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

