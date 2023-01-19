DeFiChain (DFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $253.28 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $253.28 million and $2.98 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

