Decatur Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

VEEV traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $157.66. 4,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,797. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $239.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

