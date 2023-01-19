Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.20. Data I/O shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 6,071 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Data I/O by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

