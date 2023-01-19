Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.62 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

