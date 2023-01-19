Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 12.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 169,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 79,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.84% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

