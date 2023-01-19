Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 12.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 169,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 79,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.13.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.84% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
