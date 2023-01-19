CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

