Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,558. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

