Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,558. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.