Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.24. 11,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,875. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $309.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

