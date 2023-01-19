Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 669,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,684. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.