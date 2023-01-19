Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.37. 903,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $374.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

