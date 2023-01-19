Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

