Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,089 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Hawaiian by 600.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,101. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

