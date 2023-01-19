Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,300 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Azenta worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 9,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,727. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

