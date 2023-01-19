Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 19,590 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 81.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 901,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 669,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innoviva by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 445,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 94.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 411,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 371,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of Innoviva stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $902.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.