Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,647 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,625 shares of company stock valued at $338,737 in the last ninety days. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

