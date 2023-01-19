Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 260,147 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $11,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $11,701,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,371. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

