Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 216,390 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Xerox worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xerox by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xerox by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 922,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 529,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.72. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

