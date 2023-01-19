Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 87,006 Shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.46% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 7.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 49.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 19.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 591,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 94,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 134.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 100,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TINV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 286,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,946. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

