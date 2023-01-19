Crypto Snack (SNACK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323,076.80

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $323,076.80 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,220.40 or 0.29972370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00783152 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

