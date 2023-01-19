Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.03 million for the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

