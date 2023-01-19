Cronos Price Hits $0.0733 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $19.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00076774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00057208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024217 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

