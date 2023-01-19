Critical Comparison: FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) versus CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Rating) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FOMO has a beta of 7.4, meaning that its stock price is 640% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.29 -$600,000.00 ($0.11) -5.55

This table compares FOMO and CCA Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and CCA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FOMO and CCA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CCA Industries beats FOMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

