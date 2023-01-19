CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $47.39 and last traded at $47.39. Approximately 7,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,167,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

