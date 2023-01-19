CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 53.93 ($0.66) on Thursday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.60 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £265.00 million and a PE ratio of 5,360.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

Featured Stories

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

