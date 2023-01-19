CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited (LON:NCYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
CQS New City High Yield Fund stock opened at GBX 53.93 ($0.66) on Thursday. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57.60 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £265.00 million and a PE ratio of 5,360.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
About CQS New City High Yield Fund
Featured Stories
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.