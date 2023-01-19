Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $500.08 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $501.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.81.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

