Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 0.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

