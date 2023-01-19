Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,771,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,508,000 after buying an additional 999,767 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 1,801,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,411,000 after buying an additional 88,493 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 216,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

