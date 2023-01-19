Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 177,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

