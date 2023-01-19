Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,839 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $294.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $529.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

