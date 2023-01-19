Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $134.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

