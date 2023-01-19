Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 15,108 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 28.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

