Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 501,583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 88.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.