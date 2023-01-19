Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 484,204 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 460.8% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 531,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 436,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 613.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 394,070 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,298. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

