Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $66,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE TWI opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.16. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $530.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.30 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,284. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

