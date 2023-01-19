Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 902.26%.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

