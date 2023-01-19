Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 35.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at $9,538,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.08.

WEX Stock Down 1.2 %

WEX stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.77. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.