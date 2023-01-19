Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,470,000 after buying an additional 512,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

ACGL stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

