Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,457.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

