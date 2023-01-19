Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 5,160 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.76. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

