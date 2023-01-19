CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

