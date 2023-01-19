Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,174 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.04.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 901,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 410,846 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.