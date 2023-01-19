Continuum Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $903.57 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $903.57 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00426893 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.56 or 0.29967484 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00774784 BTC.
Continuum Finance Profile
Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Continuum Finance
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.
