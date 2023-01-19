Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 168,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,910,029 shares.The stock last traded at $72.62 and had previously closed at $72.75.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 319.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 367.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,224,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 873.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,712,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 290.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,091,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 535,873.1% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

