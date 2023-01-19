Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 193,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,186. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.