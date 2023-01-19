Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VTV stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

